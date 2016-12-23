Local stores full of last minute shoppers

Related Coverage Holiday Resource Guide

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Last minutes shoppers, you are not alone!

According to the International Council of Shopping Centers, 88% of adults in the U.S. plan on buying gifts right up until Christmas Day.

For some, the year-end is just too busy. “I hate waiting to the last few days, but I had a lot going on this year,” said shopper Lisa Quinn.

The average American will dish out over $400 on Christmas gifts, the study also showed.

Others hold out till for the last days to shop for the fun of it. “I know it would make sense to do it earlier, but I just kind of get the thrill of going last minute and I feel like there’s better deals too!” stated shopper Aiyana Fortes.

Millenials also revealed themselves to be the demographic most likely found in stores right before Christmas, according to the study.

To accommodate, many stores will have extended holiday hours in the coming days.

Kristin Perrira was out shopping Friday night. “I have fourteen-year-old twins and they said ‘mom, Christmas is Sunday’ and we realized we had nothing under the tree,” she said.

Out with her husband Jay, Perrira didn’t just by buy for her sons. “I was at Kohls and I bought a book and stuffed animal and the cashier said ‘what are you going to do with that? And I said ‘give it to a little child that needs this.” And she said I ‘work at Hasbro, let me bring it to the cancer ward.’ So we pay it forward. And that’s what Christmas is.”