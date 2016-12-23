Police: Second high schooled student succumbs to injuries from Falmouth crash

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — One Falmouth High School student has been killed and another seriously injured in a car crash.

Police say the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree just before 7 p.m. Thursday. First responders found the car in the woods with two people trapped inside.

Police on Friday identified the deceased driver as 17-year-old James Lavin.

The passenger, 17-year-old Owen Higgins, was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries and succumbed to his injuries Friday night.

School athletic director Kathleen Burke tells the Cape Cod Times the victims played on the school’s hockey team and were also members of the state championship football team.

The school has closed for the holiday break, but opened Friday to provide counseling to students, parents and staff.

The crash remains under investigation.

