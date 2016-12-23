Police recount arrest of wrong-way driver

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Pawtucket were able to avert tragedy early Thursday morning by stopping a wrong-way driver on the highway.

According to Rhode Island State Police, several people called 911 having seen a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-95 at about 4 a.m.

Pawtucket police officers quickly responded.

Describing the tense situation to Eyewitness News Friday morning, Maj. Tina Goncalves said her fellow officers put themselves in serious danger to stop the vehicle.

“One of the officers gets a call. He enters the George Street on-ramp,” she explained. “He’s able to see the car. He sees it approaching in the high-speed lane traveling the wrong way. Another car enters at the same time. One car gets behind it, the other car gets in front of her, and they attempt to pull her over to the side of the road.”

The driver, Brooke Morgan, was taken into custody.

Morgan, 23, of Cranston, was arraigned Thursday on a DUI charge. Police said her blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

“We were very fortunate that someone did observe her getting on the highway the wrong way and was able to call us right away,” added Goncalves. “Because, again, she could have traveled quite a distance before she would have been noticed or before she would have been able to be stopped.”

Police are urging drivers to refrain from drinking and driving this holiday season. Two men from Providence died in separate crashes on I-95 North just hours before Morgan was arrested. Police believe alcohol was a factor in at least one of the crashes and speed was a factor in both.