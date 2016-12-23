Providence bank robbed; police searching for suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are looking for the public’s help after a bank was robbed Friday on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the Citizens Bank on Waterman Street was robbed by a suspect just before 10 a.m.

Investigators said no weapon was shown.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who’s seen wearing a black knit hat, square-rim glasses, and a purple and black plaid shirt with patches.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.

Eyewitness News has calls out to police for more details.