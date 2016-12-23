Providence loses road game at Boston College, 79-67

BOSTON (AP) — Jerome Robinson scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures, and Boston College got hot from 3-point range in the second half before holding on for a 79-67 win over Providence on Friday.

Ky Bowman scored 16 points, Mo Jeffers had 13 points with nine rebounds, A.J. Turner added 12 points and Jordan Chatman 11 for the Eagles (7-6).

Rodney Bullock led Providence (10-3) with 23 points, and Emmitt Holt scored 16 and grabbed 11 rebounds. The Friars had their six-game winning streak halted.

Trailing by three midway into the second half, the Eagles caught fire from beyond the arc and nailed five 3-pointers during a 25-2 run that pushed it to 70-50 with 4:11 to go.

Robinson sandwiched two 3s around one from A.J. Turner when BC nailed a trey in three straight possessions — all in front of its own bench.

The Friars then used a full-court press to rattle BC during a 14-0 run before the Eagles held on.

Turner also had two 3-pointers during the key stretch. The Eagles were just 5 for 14 on 3s before the run.

