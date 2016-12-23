Providence police close investigation into city tax assessor’s office

Related Coverage Employee in Providence tax assessor’s office suspended pending investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – An employee in the Providence tax assessor’s office has returned to his job after he was suspended for nearly three months while detectives investigated several transactions in the office.

Joseph Andujar was suspended Sept. 15 and reinstated Dec. 5, according to Emily Crowell, a spokesperson for the mayor. She said “all employees have been cleared” of any wrongdoing by Providence police.

An internal report on the investigation obtained through a public records request shows detectives were called to City Hall by Finance Director Lawrence Mancini on Oct. 4 after the city’s deputy tax collector found “several questionable transactions” in the assessor’s office.

After conducting more than 20 interviews with city employees, detectives’ investigation began to center around three people, according to the report. The names of each employee – one male and two females – were redacted in the report.

Detectives found that a male employee had access to a computer that was used to apply a discount to a property before it was purchased. A female employee’s computer and login name were used to approve the discount. The other female employee initially admitted she completed the transaction, but later denied it.

“After the investigation into this matter, evidence as to who was responsible for the transaction was inconclusive,” the report states.

Although Andujar’s name is redacted in the report, Crowell, the mayor’s spokesperson, confirmed he was the only employee suspended in the probe. Andujar confirmed he has returned to work, but did not respond to a request for further comment.

Nicholas Hemond, an attorney who also serves as president of the Providence School Board, confirmed Thursday he represented Andujar during the police investigation.

Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements confirmed Friday the investigation has been closed.

“It is apparent there were internal breaches that had been discovered, but none that arose to a level of criminality,” Clements said.

The report goes on to suggest that “policy changes must occur so this type of incident does not occur in the future.” Detectives stated it was “unthinkable” that a clerk who has only worked for the city for a short time had “no restrictions on her permissions to access the computer.”

Detectives also concluded that morale in the tax assessor’s office “appears to be at a low.” They said most employees believe some of their colleagues get “preferential treatment,” including the ability to punch in late or not punch in at all, “because they are close with the bosses.”

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan