Secret Santa gives family some Christmas spirit after they fall victim to ‘porch pirate’

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A family that fell victim to a “porch pirate” received a special surprise on Friday.

Surveillance video showed a man stealing nearly $400 worth of Christmas gifts in packages off a Pawtucket porch around noon on Wednesday. According to Heather DePina, the boxes contained shoes, a blanket and a brand-new iPad meant to be a Christmas gift for her three-year-old son.

After seeing the family’s story on Eyewitness News Thursday night, two individuals decided to send a little extra Christmas spirit their way.

One viewer anonymously donated a brand new iPad for Jamie, DePina’s three-year-old son, and $300 in cash for her.

“Oh my God, oh my God, I’m speechless,” she said through tears of joy and gratitude.

“I don’t know what to say,” she added.

Another viewer had already stopped by earlier on Friday to drop off a bag of toys, DePina said.

“He said he saw us on the news and he justed wanted to drop off some gifts of love,” she said.

The viewer who donated the iPad said he just wanted to do something nice, and if the DePina family now does something nice, too, he will consider it a success.