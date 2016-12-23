Wrapping Up “The 12 Drinks of Christmas”!

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi and we announced the winner of our viewer mocktail competition!

Our winner was: Lisa Butcher from Bristol who wins a $500 gift card to Cardi’s and $100 to DeWolf Tavern! Her creation is called “Rudolph’s Revenge” and you can make it by following these easy steps:

Mix white cranberry juice and lime juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain into a chilled martini glass rimmed with silver and white jimmies. Pour chilled ginger beer on top and drop a single maraschino into the glass to represent Rudolph’s shiny nose.

More info on Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses here: http://www.cardis.com/

More on DeWolf Tavern here: http://www.dewolftavern.com/