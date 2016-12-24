Family of six displaced after Christmas Eve fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Fall River police and fire officials responded to a 2-alarm blaze early Saturday evening.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. for the residence at 405 East Warren Street at the intersection with Eastern Avenue.

Eyewitness News was at the scene when the fire tore through the entire building, eventually collapsing onto itself.

Fall River Fire officials say the residence had been home to a family of six, who are now displaced on Christmas Eve.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured as a result of the blaze.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause tonight, but they did tell Eyewitness News that the direction of the wind aided in their firefighting efforts because it helped to blow the fire away from neighboring residences.

#BristolCountyDAT responding to a request for assistance from the fire department for a family of 6 displaced in #FallRiver @RedCrossMA — Red Cross Dispatcher (@DispatchARCMA) December 25, 2016