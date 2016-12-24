Providence police respond to stabbing and shooting Saturday morning

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police are investigating a stabbing and a shooting, both of which occurred overnight in the capital city.

Lt. George Smith told Eyewitness News that at about 1 a.m. Saturday police officers stopped a car that was speeding on Chalkstone Avenue and discovered that one of the three occupants had been shot in the leg. That victim, a 25 year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The injury is not thought to be life-threatening.

Police determined that the shooting had actually occurred at 26 Coggeshall Street in Providence. It remains under investigation and so far no arrests have been made.

About twenty minutes later, police were called to the Shell gas station on Union Avenue for a reported stabbing. There they found a 25 year-old man who had been stabbed several times in the hands and in the buttocks. He told police that he had been attacked by several Hispanic men, but no arrests have been made in that incident, either.