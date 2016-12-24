Sit-in at Narragansett tribal offices enters fifth day

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – The sit-in at the Narragansett Tribal Headquarters has entered its fifth day.

As light rain fell Saturday morning, tribal members continued their occupation of the building and reiterated the legitimacy of the tribal elections that they say removed Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas from power earlier this year.

Friday, heat and electricity to the building were terminated, which was blamed on the pro-Thomas faction according to those tribal members occupying the building.

Donated generators were providing power Saturday morning.

The tribal members opposed to Thomas have called on Governor Raimondo to intervene in the dispute, but a spokesperson for the Governor said Thursday that the state has no jurisdiction in the disputed elections, echoing statements made by a federal judge after both sides applied for temporary restraining orders.