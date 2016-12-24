Two people hospitalized after Johnston domestic dispute

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Two people were seriously injured after a domestic violence incident at a home in Johnston Saturday afternoon.

Police arrived on scene at a home on Bishop Hill Road just after 3 p.m.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News a father and daughter got into a dispute, which led to a stabbing and a shooting at the home.

Johnston Deputy Police Chief Daniel Parrillo says he will release further details on this domestic violence dispute this evening.

Police confirm two people were involved in a domestic incident and taken to the hospital. No further details given yet. @wpri12 — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) December 24, 2016

