Two people hospitalized after Johnston domestic dispute

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Two people were seriously injured after a domestic violence incident at a home in Johnston Saturday afternoon.
Police arrived on scene at a home on Bishop Hill Road just after 3 p.m.
Neighbors tell Eyewitness News a father and daughter got into a dispute, which led to a stabbing and a shooting at the home.
Johnston Deputy Police Chief Daniel Parrillo says he will release further details on this domestic violence dispute this evening.
Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest on this breaking news story on air at 6 p.m. on WPRI-12 and online.