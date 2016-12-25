Building in Boston’s North End hit by Christmas blaze

BOSTON (AP) — Fire officials are investigating a Christmas morning 5-alarm blaze in Boston’s North End.

The fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday in the four-story apartment building on Hull Street and quickly spread to all floors. Two firefighters sustained what were called minor injuries battling the fire that was contained about one hour later.

Six people lived in the building but Boston Fire Commissioner Joe Finn said on Twitter that no one was home when the blaze started.

A dozen people living in two adjoining buildings were evacuated during the fire and will not be able to return home immediately.

Finn said the narrow streets in the historic North End neighborhood posed a challenge for fire crews. He thanked the firefighters and dispatchers who were staffing city firehouses on Christmas.