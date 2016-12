ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – A man was struck and killed by a train in Attleboro late Saturday night.

According to MBTA Transit Police, the victim, a man in his thirties, was trespassing on one of the tracks near the train station in Attleboro at about 10 p.m. when he was struck by a train.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play.