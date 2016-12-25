Ronald McDonald House raises $5M for expansion in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Ronald McDonald House of Providence says it has reached its $5 million fundraising goal to help expand the facility.

The nonprofit organization launched its “Always Room at the House” fundraising campaign in 2014 to help offset the cost of adding 10 new bedrooms and program space to its downtown facility, the largest expansion project since the house opened in 1989.

It said on Thursday that the goal has been reached, thanks to the generosity of 855 households, 95 local businesses and several charitable foundations.

The house welcomes sick children and families who need to be close to local hospitals.

The new bedrooms officially opened earlier this year. The nonprofit says it can now help an additional 130 families annually, an increase of nearly 40 percent.