SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters were called to home on the corner of Aubin and Anthony Streets in Seekonk Sunday night.

The fire was contained to the chimney and was put out in under 30 minutes.

Seekonk’s fire captain says the age of the chimney contributed to the fire because mortar in the chimney broke down due to use over time.

Two families have been displaced.

An investigation is underway.