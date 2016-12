PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Firefighters are battling a blaze in the capital city Monday morning.

The fire broke out at 89 Belmont Street a few minutes after 8 a.m. and has gone to three alarms.

Firefighters Tweeted that one person apparently jumped out a window to escape the flames.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

