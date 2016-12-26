Full interview: Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Last week it was announced that Barrington native Sean Spicer was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be the new White House press secretary and communications director.

With the announcement, Spicer became the second Rhode Islander to be chosen for a top White House job after retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn – a Middletown native – was selected as national security adviser.

In the above video, Spicer sits down with Eyewitness News reporter Kim Kalunian for an exclusive interview to discuss his new position, how he got into politics, and what Trump is like in person.