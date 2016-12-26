Judge won’t reduce murder verdict in strangulation death

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A judge has denied a motion to reduce a first-degree murder conviction for a Granby woman in the 2010 strangulation of her wife.

An attorney for 49-year-old Cara Lee Rintala had asked a judge to reduce Rintala’s conviction to voluntary manslaughter or second-degree murder. The Hampshire Superior Court judge wrote in her recent decision she didn’t conclude that either of those verdicts is “more consonant with justice” than the jury’s verdict.

Rintala was sentenced in October to life in prison after a jury convicted her of first-degree murder in her third trial for the death of 37-year-old Annamarie Cochrane Rintala.

The victim’s body was found in the couple’s home in March 2010 at the bottom of the basement stairs covered in paint.

Rintala was arrested in Narragansett a year after her wife’s death.