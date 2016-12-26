Local firefighters fight multiple fires over the holiday weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several residents from three different local cities and towns are displaced after multiple fires over the holiday weekend.

On Monday, a fire broke out in a three-story home on Belmont Avenue in Providence.

Officials stated that the flames forced one man, the only resident there, to jump out of a window to escape. He was taken to Rhode Island hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“I believe the only access to the third floor was the back stairway. And that was pretty much burnt out. The guy I believe jumped out of the front side of the building either the second or third floor because he couldn’t get down the stairs,” said Battalion Chief Ken Rainone of the Providence Fire Department.

Rainone also said that a firefighter sustained a burn injury to his ear.

Fire crews in Seekonk were called to the corner of Aubin and Anthony Streets to fight flames on Christmas night.

According to officials, the fire, that started in the chimney, displaced two families.

Lt. Shaun Whalen from the Seekonk FD said that age of the chimney was a contributing factor and the mortar has been damaged over time.

“With the colder weather now here, we want to make sure if you’re running a fireplace in your home, that you do get it inspected, have it cleaned,” he also stated.

Six people from Fall River were displaced due to a fire in the Warren Avenue home on December 24.

“There was definitely heavy fire when we arrived,” said Fall River’s District Chief Jason Poissant, describing the scene. “But crews managed to get that knocked down pretty quick. But it had a big head start on us, and basically we couldn’t do any interior operations.”

Simple tips to stay safe this winter from the Providence FD include having a smoke detector on every floor, checking them often, and never using an oven to heat your home.