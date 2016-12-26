Man released from hospital after deadly dispute with daughter

Related Coverage Daughter dead after domestic dispute with father in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A Johnston man who police say fatally shot his daughter on Christmas Eve is out of the hospital.

Robert Sutherland, 55, was released Monday afternoon, according to hospital officials.

Johnston police had no new information to share about the homicide investigation on Monday. They told Eyewitness News Sutherland shot his 28-year-old daughter, Jessica, during a domestic incident on Saturday afternoon. Jessica also stabbed her father. She died from her injuries.

Neighbors we spoke to Monday afternoon called Robert Sutherland a good man – a former military member who would do anything for his family. They said he and his wife had custody of Jessica’s 9-year-old daughter. Jessica would visit their home on Bishop Hill Road on special occasions.

Police said they had been called to 75 Bishop Hill Road several times for domestic violence issues between Jessica and Robert. Neighbors said they’ve seen police outside the home before, but were never sure why they were there.

Court documents obtained by Eyewitness News revealed Jessica had a long list of offenses dating back to 2012, including disorderly conduct, vandalism, simple assault and resisting arrest. Documents also showed she had just settled a case on Friday regarding a recent charge of misdemeanor shoplifting.