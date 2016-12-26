Middletown man released from hospital one month after Maine shooting

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island man that was hailed a “hero” after being shot multiple times in Maine has been released from the hospital, according to his girlfriend.

Alyssa Goulet posted on her Facebook page that Jason Almeida, 32, was released on Saturday and that they are staying with family and friends in Maine as he continues to recover.

Almeida, of Middletown, was shot multiple times in Casco, Maine, at the end of November. Police said that he was at a home owned by Sandra Goulet, the mother of Almeida’s girlfriend, when he was shot.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, Goulet said:

The road to recovery isn’t over. Most of this has been the physical aspect of recovery. Jason and I will continue to deal with the emotional and mental trauma of this incident. I also thought we were a strong couple but this incident brought us so much closer…”

After the initial incident, Goulet told Eyewitness News, “my boyfriend is a hero, he saved my life.”

According to officials, Almeida was shot by Sandra Goulet’s ex-boyfriend, 55-year-old Norman Strobel, who was later killed by police as he attempted to ambush them.