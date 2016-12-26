Shoppers out in droves as rush to return gifts begins

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The countdown to Christmas may be over, but the rush to return holiday gifts has only begun.

Eyewitness News was at the Warwick Mall Monday morning, where hundreds of people were returning and buying gifts.

“Returning is an issue,” said Victor Cabral of West Warwick. “You have to deal with the lines and deal with the clerks who are frustrated.”

Cabral said that issue only intensifies when looking to get reimbursed for your returned gift.

“If you paid with a credit card, you have to figure out the store’s policy,” he explained. “You may have to wait 48 hours to get the money back on your card. My advice? Pay with cash.”

Some shoppers we spoke with Monday said they were fortunate enough to not have any returns this holiday season.

“This year, my kids told me everything they wanted and I was able to get everything on sale,” said Kristin Quinn of Smithfield. “I didn’t have to return anything. I was able to shop for myself for once instead of having to return stuff and get stuff for them.”

Another shopper we caught up with told us she also had no returns to make this year. She explained she “didn’t want to fight the battle.”

“We just make sure that it’s something the person wants, and the size is right, and somebody else didn’t buy it,” Tina Doyle, of Warwick, said as she explained her method for gift buying.

The Warwick Mall opened an hour early on Monday to accommodate all of the expected returns. The mall will return to normal hours on Tuesday, but some cashiers said they expect it to remain busy throughout the week.

Visit Warwick Mall’s website for more information about its holiday hours.