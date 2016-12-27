3 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — Authorities say three people have been hospitalized after a two-car crash in Central Falls.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of High Street and Cross Street around 7:30 p.m. on Monday where a pickup truck and car collided.

According to officials, the male operator of the truck stated that he attempted to use the brakes while approaching a red light on High Street but they failed. A female who was driving the car headed into the intersection from Cross Street because she had a green light.

Police said she did not have time to stop by the time she saw the truck.

Three people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in unknown condition. Further details weren’t immediately available.