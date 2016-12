WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters were called to an early morning fire in West Warwick on Tuesday.

The flames broke out at a multi-family home on Machester St just before 2:00 a.m.

Officials say 1 person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A person is being assisted by the Red Cross as their apartment in the building sustained heavy damage.

The cause is still under investigation