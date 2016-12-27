How to recycle your Christmas tree

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Now that Christmas is over, you’re probably looking to get that tree out of your living room.

Most cities and towns will collect the trees right at your curb and it’ll then be recycled if you follow a couple simple steps.

“It’s either going to go to your local city and town, where they’re going to do the mulching, or it’s going to come directly here to Resource Recovery,” said Krystal Noiseux of the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation.

“Most of it does come here,” she continued. “And it’s going to be put directly into a giant machine that we call a tub grinder that chips it up and makes mulch.”

For that to happen, the trees have to be completely bare, meaning no ornaments, no tinsel, no lights, and no bag.

“We want to make sure we can turn them into a new product that has value,” said Noiseux. “We don’t want it to be something that has to end up in the landfill because it’s covered in things like plastic and glass and metal.”

“It’s a great opportunity for us to save room in the landfill and also create a product that’s really valuable,” she added.

You can also recycle natural wreaths and garland, but the same rules apply.

“It has to be completely bare of all wires and frames,” Noiseux explained. “You want to take all that off and just leave the bare branches.”

Visit the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation’s website to find out your community’s collection schedule.