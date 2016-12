TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A fire broke out just before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Bay St in Taunton.

Officials say the first and third floors were not occupied.

One woman lives on the second floor and was not home at the time. Rescuers say her dog was in the apartment at the time and died from the fire.

An investigation is underway.

This is developing and will be updated.