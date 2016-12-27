Police: Dozens of cars broken into around Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Fairhaven are warning residents to keep their vehicles locked after numerous break-ins were reported this week.

Dozens of vehicles have been targeted since Christmas Eve, according to Sgt. Kevin Kobza.

“The past 72 hours we’ve seen a huge spike in motor vehicle breaks throughout town,” said Kobza. “All areas of town, it has not been isolated. Which means they could be in a vehicle, whoever’s doing this.”

Several breaks were reported in the area of Livesey Park. Kobza said many of the vehicles there were simply left unlocked.

“As soon as they find one unlocked, they’re opening the vehicle, taking what they can, and moving on to the next one,” he said.

Kobza’s advice?

“Lock your vehicles,” he said. “First and foremost, lock your cars.”

Police in Dartmouth and Mattapoisett also posted on Facebook they’ve had a large increase of car break-ins during the holidays.

“There’s never a good time,” Kobza added. “It’s always lousy when it happens, regardless of the day, but I think it’s extra worse when it happens on Christmas.”

Along with keeping vehicles locked, police asked residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

Kobza is also asking anyone in the area with a home surveillance system to go through their footage to see if anything suspicious was caught on camera.