Price of gas up 4 cents per gallon in Rhode Island

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A decision by oil-producing countries to cut back production is affecting Rhode Islanders at the gas pump.

AAA Northeast reports Tuesday that the price of a gallon of regular is up 4 cents in the past week to an average of $2.28.

Find the best price: WPRI.com Gas Tracker »

Rhode Island’s price is a penny lower than the national average of $2.29, but 27 cents per gallon higher than the in-state price a year ago.

AAA found a range of 24 cents, from a low of $2.15 per gallon of regular to a high of $2.39.

The immediate future of gas prices depends in large part on whether OPEC countries and other oil-producing countries stick to production agreements.