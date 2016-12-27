Remembering Carrie Fisher: 1956-2016

Actress Debbie Reynolds and her husband, singer Eddie Fisher, pose with their ten-week-old daughter Carrie Frances for the first family picture, January 2, 1957, in Hollywood, California. (AP Photo)

Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds appear before the camera in their real roles of happy parents as they and their young daughter, Carrie Frances Fisher, pose for their first family group picture, in Hollywood, Jan. 2, 1957. (AP Photo)

Carrie Fisher, 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, says it's a hassle to be judged as the daughter of celebrities. But being Debbie Reynolds' daughter admittedly has helped her get her present job in the chorus of "Irene," in which her mother stars on Broadway. She is pictured in the back garden of the house on the East Side of New York where she lives with her mother, May 2, 1973. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey)

Carrie Fisher is pictured in New York, May 2, 1973. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey)

Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years » (AP Photo/George Brich, File)

Carrie Fisher, as Princess Leia of “Star Wars,” in the filming of the CBS-TV special “The Star Wars Holiday” Nov. 13, 1978. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Actor Harrison Ford, left, who played Han Solo in the move "Star Wars," is pictured with his co-stars, Anthony Daniels, who played C-3P0; Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia, and Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca the Wookiee, as they take a break from filming a television special to be telecast during the holidays, Oct. 5, 1978. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Singer-composer Paul Simon and actress Carrie Fisher leave the Cathedral of St. John the Devine in New York City, March 11, 1982, after a memorial service for comedian John Belushi. Belushi was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel friday. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

This Sept. 14, 1990 file photo shows actress and author Carrie Fisher in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Julie Markes, File)

Actress Debbie Reynolds, right, poses with her children, actress Carrie Fisher, left, and Todd Fisher, during a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Hollywood Motion Picture Museum, Tuesday, June 19, 2001, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefiting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and celebrating the DVD release of Chicago in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Jill Connelly, File)

In this Friday, Feb. 20, 2004 file photo, author Carrie Fisher autographs her new book "The Best Awful" at a promotional event in London. (AP Photo/John D. McHugh, File)

In this Thursday, April 7, 2011 file photo, Carrie Fisher arrives at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)