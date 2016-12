BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents of an apartment building in Bristol escaped to safety after a fire broke out Tuesday, according to officials on scene.

The flames sparked up at about 1 p.m. at 215 State St.

Warren and Portsmouth units responded to assist Bristol firefighters.

There were no injuries.

