Spieth Named Ivy League Player of the Week

Providence, R.I. – Brown senior forward Steven Spieth has been named the Ivy League’s Player of the Week for the third time this season after scoring a career high 27 points in Brown’s 82-77 win over Maine.

Spieth, the Ivy League’s third leading scorer, tossed in 21 of his 27 points in the second half to rally Brown from a 16-point second half deficit against the Black Bears. Spieth connected on 6-of-12 field goals, including 2-of-3 treys, and 13-of-15 free throws, while grabbing eight rebounds.

He is averaging 16.3 points per game and his 4.1 assists per game rank fourth in the Ivy League.

Brown (8-5) has won seven of its last eight games and will host Quinnipiac on Thursday, December 29. Tip-off is 7:00 pm at the Pizzitola Sports Center.