1880s home burned in Richmond fire had been in the family for generations

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The century-old home ruined by a fire in Richmond on Wednesday had been in the family for four generations, according to neighbors.

Norbert and Marie Ansay have been friends with the family that lives at 1 Old Mountain Road for decades.

“Over 50 years ago, I used to come over for dinner,” stated Norbert about the 1880’s home that went up in flames.

“The floors are all collapsed looking at it– luckily no one got hurt. It’s a wonder,” he said.

Ansay is correct according to fire crews, the roof collapsed into the second floor which then fell to the first floor. “There are hidden pockets that are making it difficult to get in and work safely to try and get to those pockets of fire, Chief Scott Barber further explained.

“I just feel so bad for him, there’s nothing left you know,” said Marie Ansay.

The neighbors added that a family member of the owners had just passed away recently as well.