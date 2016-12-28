A Christmas dud? Parents claim Hatchimals not hatching

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The toy at the top of many Christmas lists may not be all it was cracked up to be.

The company that makes Hatchimals is getting an overwhelming number of complaints about the $60 toys. It’s a furry creature is supposed to “hatch” from an egg when kids knock, tap, or rub on the shell after about 30 minutes.

“I thought how to be the greatest aunt ever is to get the most wanted toy,” Kristen Capeci said.

It was no easy task for her as she waited in long lines to score three of the coveted eggs for her nephew, and two nieces.

“Hours of effort and really early mornings.”

Her hard work is not paying off. The eggs that are supposed to hatch after being played with for 30 minutes, didn’t. Two of them are lighting up and making noises, the other is not activating at all.

“He was cuddling his eggs saying ‘it’s ok little guy if you take longer than the other ones.’”

Right away, Capeci contacted the manufacturer, Spin Master, which told her to open the egg and take a photo. She was supposed to hear back but never did.

“I’m concerned that I’m not even going to get a replacement at this point.”

She’s not alone as there are loads of unhappy customers airing their frustrations with the toy on Twitter.

@SpinMaster Christmas Morning ruined cause Hatchimal already hatched Brand New in Box. Thank you Santa AKA Spinmaster. Very disappointed pic.twitter.com/xgB7o069Ln — Jordan Rogers (@JordanR28398333) December 28, 2016

The brand says “they are working hard to respond to all inquiries.”

Kristen hopes that’s the case because these smiles mean the world to her.

“That was the goal all along to be able to bring a little extra happiness to my nephew and my nieces, that’s always worth it.”

In the end, it’s not the gifts but being with family that means the most.

”It just would have been a little more spectacular if the Hatchimals would have worked.”

If you think you got a dud too, Spin Master says the best way to reach out to them is to direct message on Twitter. If you do, you may be asked to provide the code on the bottom of the egg. If there isn’t that code, you may have bought a counterfeit one.”

Spin Master is committed to doing everything possible to resolve any consumer issues… Read Full Statement: https://t.co/Wes7hx9JRk pic.twitter.com/EDPCdW3IaY — Spin Master (@SpinMaster) December 28, 2016

Full statement from Spin Master:

Spin Master is committed to making life more fun for children around the world with all of our products. While the vast majority of children have had a magical experience with Hatchimals, we have also heard from consumers who have encountered challenges. We are 100% committed to bringing the magic of Hatchimals to all of our consumers. To ensure all queries receive a timely response, we have increased the number of Consumer Care representatives, extended our hours, and increased the capacity for callers in the queue to help prevent calls dropped due to the holiday volume. We have also created troubleshooting tips on Hatchimals.com and a video with the Top 5 Things To Know About Hatchimals: https://youtu.be/didliyZclcQ. We are committed to doing everything possible to resolve any consumer issues. We sincerely apologize and thank everyone who is experiencing an issue for their patience. Spin Master’s Consumer Care team can be reached at customercare@spinmaster.com.