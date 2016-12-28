Coastal storm could mostly bypass Rhode Island, SE Mass.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — A fast-moving storm is likely to spare most of Rhode Island as it dumps heavy snow elsewhere in New England.

Forecasters say a foot or more of snow could fall in some interior areas of Massachusetts from late Thursday morning into Friday.

An inch or more of snow could also fall in northern areas of Rhode Island. Coastal areas of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts are expected to receive mostly rain.

According to Eyewitness News Meteorologist TJ Del Santo, ski country will make out very well in this storm – with 12″ to 18″ possible for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of western and central Massachusetts and a winter storm watch that extends from Essex County, Massachusetts into northern Connecticut.

About an inch of snow is expected in the Boston area.

