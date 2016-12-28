East Providence murder suspect captured in Texas

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man wanted in a recent murder was tracked down by U.S. Marshals in El Paso, Texas, the East Providence Police Department announced Wednesday.

According to police, James Stevens will be brought back to Rhode Island to face murder charges after more than two weeks on the run.

Stevens, 29, of Pine Street, is accused of stabbing 24-year-old Jasper Williams in East Providence back on Dec. 10.

Williams later died at the hospital.

East Providence detectives will now travel to El Paso to resume the investigation with Texas authorities.