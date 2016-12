This week’s Cardi’s Hometown Sports Hero is Bay View’s Kate Magill.

The three time reigning RIIL 500M Freestyle champion, added the 200M crown at last year’s State Meet, capping her second straight Scholastic All-American season.

Magill is currently the top ranked swimmer in New England in the 1000 and 1500 Freestyle and the senior will continue her career at Fordham University next Fall.

