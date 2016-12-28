Police: Pizza delivery driver stabbed, robbed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police say a pizza delivery driver was stabbed and robbed in the Cathedral Square apartment complex shortly after midnight Tuesday.

The victim, a teenage driver for Vasilios Pizza, told police the three suspects mugged him as he was walking down the stairs of the apartment complex, according to an incident report. He said the attackers made off with $21.

The victim said all three of the suspects were Hispanic.

No arrests have been made. The victim was treated at Rhode Island Hospital.