RI congressman spends holidays with soldiers overseas

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline is on his way home from Afghanistan.

He spent the holidays this week with a bipartisan group from congress, visiting troops in South Korea, Japan, and at Bagram Airfield and Camp Resolute Support in Afghanistan.

Cicilline shared meals with the soldiers and had an opportunity to thank them for their service.

“I was honored to spend time over the holidays with so many brave men and women who are serving our country overseas,” said Cicilline. “Every day, our troops demonstrate the very best of our American values. Their incredible courage, tremendous sacrifices, and unwavering service are an inspiration to us all. I’m extraordinarily grateful that I had the opportunity to thank some of our bravest this week, and I want to wish all those who are serving in uniform, their families, and their loved ones a safe and happy holiday season”.

The trip to Afghanistan was part of a Congressional Delegation that included Congressman Mike Coffman (R-CO), Lee Zeldin (R-NY), and David Valadao (R-CA).

During his visit, Cicilline also met with General John W. Nicholson, Jr., who is overseeing the NATO-led Operation Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, as well as Major General John C. Thomson III, who serves as commanding general for the 1st Calvary Division and Bagram Airfield commander. Cicilline also participated in briefings with U.S. Embassy personnel in Kabul.

Cicilline was able to thank fellow Rhode Islanders, Staff Sergeant Burt Comfort of Providence and Command Sergeant Major Stephen Boswell of Johnston.