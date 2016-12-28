Ring in the new year at events around Southern New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another year will soon be in the books and you may be looking for a way to end it on a high note.

A number of local cities and towns will be holding events this weekend to celebrate the arrival of 2017.

This list will be updated.

Providence:

The 2nd Annual One Providence New Year’s Eve Ball will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. at the Rhode Island Convention Center. The event features performances by Steve Anthony and Persuasion Band, DeeJ Tommy Dee, and other special guests.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Newport:

The Annual Polar Bear Plunge will be held at noon on Sunday, Jan. 1. Hundreds of people will be taking a dip at Easton’s Beach to benefit A Wish Come True.

Fall River:

A New Year’s Eve fireworks display will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at lower Kennedy Park, AKA the overlook.

If it rains, the event will be held the following night, Jan. 1, at 7 p.m.

New Bedford:

A New Year’s Eve celebration in New Bedford will feature fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the waterfront by State Pier.

In addition, the event will feature live music, ice sculptures, face painting, and street performers around the city. Click here for a full schedule of performances »