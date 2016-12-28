Roger Williams National Memorial plans to open new exhibits, announces winter hours

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The visitor center at Roger Williams National Memorial will be closed January 3 to 27, 2017 while new exhibits are installed.

The new exhibits, New and Dangerous Opinions, are the first major change in the visitor center in 24 years.

The exhibits will be interactive and will focus on Roger Williams and the new and dangerous opinions that were the cause of his banishment from the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1636.

The works also promises to illustrate how Williams’ words and beliefs are just as relevant in the country, and the world, today.

The memorial grounds will be open to the public from sunrise to sunset.

In addition, the visitor center will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays from January 30, 2017 until March 28, 2017. Winter hours during this period will be Wednesday to Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Roger Williams National Memorial is located at 282 Main Street in downtown Providence.

For updates or to follow the progress of the exhibit installation, visit the Roger Williams National Memorial FaceBook page.