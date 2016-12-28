Search continues for missing Connecticut dirt biker

STERLING, Conn. (WPRI/AP) – Law enforcement officials as well as volunteers are continuing their search for a missing Connecticut dirt biker.

State police search and rescue dog teams are among those scheduled to comb the wooded areas of Sterling on Wednesday in search of 18-year-old Todd Allen.

Allen was last seen Monday afternoon when he left his home at 42 Dixon Road on his dirt bike.

State police say Allen was known to explore the trails around Sterling and into Coventry, Rhode Island, as well as the area of Ross Pond.

Allen’s father tells The Bulletin of Norwich his son went out riding most days and was always home before dark.

He’s say he’s not the kind of person to run away.

Allen is a white male, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a camouflage sweatshirt.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Todd Allen, please contact Connecticut State Police Troop D at 860-779-4900.