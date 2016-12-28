Several guns stolen from Taunton storage facility

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton police are investigating after several guns were stolen from a storage facility.

Officials say 6 guns were stolen from Compass Self Storage on Chandler Avenue earlier this month.

The owner says he went to his storage unit on December 12 to get his Christmas decorations.

He returned Monday to find the guns were missing.

Police are reporting 4 handguns and 2 rifles are gone. They’re valued at about $5,600.

Detectives say, the doors leading into the storage unit were locked and did not appear to be tampered with however, there was a thin mesh roof above the gun cases that had been peeled back, allowing access to the guns.

No charges have been filed and no suspects have been taken into custody yet.