Web Exclusive: Centracchio discusses how ISIS could be using social media

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio was live in the studio Wednesday to discuss the use of social media as a weapon and accessory for terrorism.

Centracchio also commented on possible punishments and proactive strategies moving forward against Russia’s alleged cyber attacks.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Managment Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.