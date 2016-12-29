Man pulled from Providence fire with severe burns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire that broke out mid-day Thursday in Providence.

Crews responded to 342 Hawkins St. at about noon. They had the fire extinguished in less than an hour.

The city firefighters’ union tweeted that they arrived to find one person had jumped from the second floor while an off-duty firefighter pulled a man from the basement.

Officials on scene said the man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening burns.

Life threatening burns to man after off duty fire fighter pulls him out of burning Hawkins street providence home. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Ik61sDpzRY — Steve Nielsen (@Stevenielsen) December 29, 2016

According to Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare, the off-duty firefighter was Lt. Robert McCollough of the Providence Fire Department.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene gathering details. This story will be updated with the latest.