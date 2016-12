NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — One firefighter was injured after falling through the floor of a burning home in North Providence.

The fire broke out on Allendale Avenue, off Fruit Hill Ave, around 3:30 Thursday morning.

No word yet on the condition of the firefighter, who was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.