Police: Woman carjacked by man hiding in backseat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a woman was carjacked and robbed in the city on Wednesday.

According to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News, the woman deposited money at the ATM inside the Citizens Bank branch on Hartford Avenue just after 7 p.m.

When she returned to the driver’s seat, the woman told police a man who was hiding in the backseat grabbed her by the hair, put a metal object to her head, and told her to “go to the drive-thru ATM and take out $500.”

The woman stated she only had $400 in her account, which she withdrew and gave to the man, the report states. The suspect then told the woman to exit the parking lot and continue driving on Hartford Avenue.

When the vehicle reached the intersection with Stella Street, the man told her to get out of the vehicle, according to the report.

The suspect is described as a skinny, Hispanic male wearing a black ski mask, tan pants, and dark gloves with bare fingertips. The woman told police the suspect spoke Spanish to her.

Police said the vehicle is a four-door 2009 Jeep Liberty convertible with Rhode Island plates.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.