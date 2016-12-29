Rain, snow mix creates slippery driving conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers in Southern New England are urged to take it slow Thursday night as a mix of rain and snow creates dangerous conditions on area roads.

The rain has been steadily falling throughout the afternoon, leading to ponding on the roads and the possibility of black ice.

In some areas, snow is mixing in with the rain, which could also create a layer of slush.

The state Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be careful throughout the night.

The precipitation expected to taper off by midnight, but slippery road conditions and black ice will remain a concern overnight and possibly into the morning commute on Friday.

Winds will also continue to strengthen, gusting to 50 mph at times, which could cause isolated damage and power outages.