STERLING, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a Rhode Island man died when his vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree in Sterling.

Police say 50-year-old Donald Gould, of Foster, Rhode Island, was driving west on Route 14A at about 1 p.m. Wednesday when his pickup went off the right side of the roadway and struck the tree.

Police say he was not using a seat belt.

Sterling and Foster are adjacent communities.

The crash remains under investigation.