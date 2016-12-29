Selectmen reject new license for troubled Westport dealership

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A used auto dealership that’s received dozens of customer complaints will have to prove it’s changed its business practices before it’s allowed to sell cars in 2017, the Chairman of Westport’s Board of Selectmen said Thursday.

R. Michael Sullivan said selectmen voted unanimously Wednesday night not to renew F&R Auto Sales’ license, which is set to expire Saturday.

Sullivan said the dealership could request a provisional license from the board at its next meeting on January 9, but said it would have to first do the following:

Work with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office and the Westport Town Administrator to address the customer complaints.

Explain to selectmen in detail how the dealership has changed their business practices.

A civil suit filed by the attorney general in September accused F&R Auto of selling unsafe and unreliable cars. The attorney general’s office said it had received more than 100 customer complaints.

In an interview with Target 12 Investigator Susan Campbell, F&R Auto Owner Francis Correiro denied knowingly selling unsafe vehicles.